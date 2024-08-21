Jennifer Lopez ‘Sad’ Over Ben Affleck Divorce, Ready to ‘Move On’ (Report)

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce on Tuesday, and now there are new details surrounding the split.

A source tells People that Lopez was “disappointed and sad” over her marriage troubles, however, “Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage. He hasn't shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It's gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself.”

The insider says that J.Lo now feels, “It’s time to move on.”

Just weeks ago, another source told People, "They’re moving on separately. Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh," revealing that at the time she had not “seen Ben for weeks.”

The source continued, "Considering everything that's going on, Jennifer is having a good summer. She's been off and able to focus on what's next. She’s enjoyed spending time with her kids, family and friends. She always has good attitude even when things are not perfect.”

Amid the split news, some of Ben’s comments are resurfacing from J.Lo’s documentary “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” which came out alongside her album “This Is Me… Now.”

In the doc, he said, “I came to the house one day, and she had told me, ‘Musicians are coming, this great producer Rogét [Chahayed], blah blah blah,’ and then I went down there and my book that I had given her was down there,” he recalled. “She was like, ‘I’ve been reading, this is the kind of inspiration, I’ve been showing them the book.’ I was like, ‘You’ve been showing all the musicians all those letters?’ And they were like, ‘Yeah, we call you Pen Affleck, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’”

Back in February, in an interview with “Extra,” Lopez recalled sharing the book of love letters with her musical collaborators. She shared, “When they started seeing what was happening and the story that was developing and how difficult it was to get made, it just seemed like the behind the scenes became something else, you know? So, they had all these pieces of things, including me kind of like showing the book to the to the producers that I was going to work with and saying, 'We're going to make this album. This is what it's really about. This is the basis of it.' And we went in the studio we wrote that song, that first song was the ‘The Greatest Love Story Never Told,’ which was inspired by that gift Ben gave me.”

Sadly, that love story is now coming to an end.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported Jennifer filed for divorce, listing the date of separation as April 26. She did not mention a prenup in the papers, and a source told the outlet that the two didn’t sign one.

The couple got married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022.