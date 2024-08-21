Jennifer Lopez’s Ex, Alex Rodriguez, Posts Cryptic Message After Her Divorce Filing

Getty Images

After Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on Tuesday, did her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez subtly share his reaction on social media?

Rodriguez took to Instagram to post a cryptic message, which many speculate is about Lopez’s divorce.

One hour after the news hit, he reposted the quote, “You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction.”

While Ben and Jen have been plagued by split rumors since May, she didn’t file for divorce until August 20, the anniversary of their second, and more extravagant, wedding celebration in Georgia.

In the spring of 2021, J.Lo and A-Rod called off their engagement.

At the time, Lopez’s rep confirmed the split to “Extra.”

In a joint statement to People magazine, the pair said, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Alex and Jennifer started dating in 2017. Two years later, he popped the question at a beachy location in the Bahamas.

Months after the broken engagement, Bennifer 2.0 was born.

Jennifer and Ben sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted together in Montana.

In a video obtained by Page Six, Rodriguez was asked about J.Lo's Montana trip with Ben while stepping out in Miami. He answered the question indirectly, saying, "Go Yankees.”

It was likely a dig at hardcore Red Sox fan Affleck.

A source told E! News, “A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on. He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him."

The source claimed a “saddened” Rodriguez reached out to Lopez to express that was upset.

“She's not interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod and is done,” the insider stressed back then.