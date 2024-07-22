Instagram

Jennifer Lopez is turning 55 in style!

The actress and singer just celebrated her birthday with a “Bridgerton”-themed bash in the Hamptons.

Guests looked like cast members from the Netflix period piece as they flowed in wearing Regency-style dresses and outfits.

Lopez's mother Guadalupe Rodríguez was spotted arriving to the venue in a blue empire-waist gown.

Ahead of the party, Jennifer shared some new pics and wrote on Instagram, “Today is gonna be a great day 🤍🙏🏼 Happy Saturday everybody ☀️.”

While J.Lo, whose actual birthday is July 24, was not pictured outside the venue, neither was her husband Ben Affleck.

His lack of attendance comes after the couple spent their second wedding anniversary apart on July 16 with Lopez in the Hamptons and Affleck in L.A.

Over the past month or so, rumors have swirled about trouble in paradise, hot on the heels of the release of J.Lo's self-funded film "This Is Me... Now: A Love Story," in which Ben briefly appears.

In late June, a source told People magazine that Affleck had moved his personal belongings from their shared home in Beverly Hills.

Affleck reportedly removed his things right before Lopez returned from her European vacation.

Another insider said, “Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now. He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”