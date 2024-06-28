Getty Images

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck truly over?

After weeks of rumors, a source told People magazine that Affleck has moved his personal belongings from their shared home in Beverly Hills.

Affleck reportedly removed his things right before Lopez returned from her European vacation.

Another insider said, “Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now. He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”

The pair were photographed separately on Wednesday outside Ben's production company's offices in West Hollywood, after Jen's return from Europe.

TMZ recently reported that the couple have been secretly trying to sell their marital home.

Citing "multiple sources," TMZ wrote that realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency is working on selling the property, a giant Beverly Hills mansion.

They paid $60 million for it a year ago, but it could go for more, up to $65 million... after all, things can change dramatically for the better or the worse in a year.

Even if the pair sells the place for $5 million more than they spent, fees and commissions would lead to a loss.

Lopez and Affleck were married — following a whirlwind courtship re-ignited 20 years after their first, broken engagement — on July 16, 2022.