Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Share PDA Ahead of His Son’s Basketball Game

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck came out of hiding to share some PDA on Sunday.

Amid headlines about their marriage being in trouble, the stars were spotted at the Santa Monica YMCA, where J.Lo gave Ben a kiss on the cheek.

In the pics, posted by People, Lopez wears a long-sleeved black top with jeans, while Ben wears a red graphic T-shirt, red jacket, and jeans.

The couple was at the YMCA to support Ben’s son Samuel at his basketball game. Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner also attended.

While the A-listers arrived separately, they left together, and he took her for a bite to eat at Jack in the Box.

The game marked Bennifer’s first public outing since she canceled her This Is Me Now… Live tour.

Live Nation announced the news on Friday, explaining, “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

Lopez also addressed the cancellation in her OntheJLo newsletter, writing, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

Ticketmaster tickets will be refunded and anyone who purchased through a third party will need to contact that company.

Back in January, “Extra” spoke with Jennifer about the “This Is Me... Now” album. She said, “It’s a project that’s been so many years in the making since I did ‘This Is Me... Then,’ I never thought there would be a ‘This Is Me... Now’ album 20 years later, but as fate would have it, the same inspiration hit me and so I did it.

She added, “This project kind of encompasses a big journey for me. I put my whole heart and soul into it.”