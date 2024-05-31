Getty Images

Amid headlines about her marriage to Ben Affleck being in trouble, Jennifer Lopez’s summer tour This is Me… Live is canceled.

Live Nation announced the news today, explaining, “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

Lopez also addressed the cancellation in her OntheJLo newsletter, writing, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

Ticketmaster tickets will be refunded and anyone who purchased through a third party will need to contact that company.

Back in January, “Extra” spoke with Jennifer about the “This Is Me... Now” album. She said, “It’s a project that’s been so many years in the making since I did ‘This Is Me... Then,’ I never thought there would be a ‘This Is Me... Now’ album 20 years later, but as fate would have it, the same inspiration hit me and so I did it.

She added, “This project kind of encompasses a big journey for me. I put my whole heart and soul into it.”