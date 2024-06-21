Getty Images

Ben Affleck is opening up about wife Jennifer Lopez’s massive level fame in a new interview on Kevin Hart’s “Hart to Heart.”

He explained of Jen, “People love her. And she really represents something important to people.”

When people see him, Ben said their reaction is, “Hey, I like your movie,” but when they see his wife, “They’re like ‘AHHHH! J.LO!' It’s amazing, you know what I mean?”

Affleck recalled how the couple went to see a play with their kids in Times Square and got bombarded.

He shares Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15 and Samuel, 12, with ex Jennifer Garner, while Lopez has twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex Marc Anthony.

The Oscar winner explained, “We get out of the car, we were going to a play, and I was like, ‘F**k it, babe, we’re going to be late, we gotta walk a block and a half.’ [Lopez] was like, ‘Alright.’ She didn’t say s**t.”

Ben went on, “We get out with her, all the kids, through Times Square, and the s**t was, like, f**kin’ bananas. I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ There was a lady, she was smoking weed, in a full purple skintight suit — she’s a heavy lady — and she starts running backwards filming, going ‘J.LO!!’ Like a herald. Then gets everyone else, they're all tourists, whatever, just moving.”

Describing the chaos, he added, “Then I'm moving. We got, like, our five kids, me, and Jen, and it's, it's like, it feels like hundreds of people, and now screaming.”

Referencing his often somber face in photos, Ben joked, “That’s why I put my bitch face on.”

During another part of the interview, Ben shared that he’s “a little bit shy.”

“I don’t like a lot of attention,” he said. “This is why people see me and they’re like, ‘Why is this dude always mad?’ Because someone had their camera sticking in my face, and I’m like, ‘Okay, here we go.'”

He insisted, “I don’t mind, you can take my picture at a club or a premiere, with my wife. I don't give a f**k. Go ahead. Knock yourself out. I don't notice you,” but clarified, “My children, that's a different thing.”

The episode of “Hart to Heart” dropped amid headlines that Affleck and Lopez’s marriage could be in trouble. They are currently selling their Beverly Hills mansion and Jen is now vacationing in Italy without Ben.