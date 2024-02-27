Jennifer Lopez Breaks Down in Tears Over Ben Affleck’s Impact on Her Life

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is getting real, raw, and emotional in her soul-baring new documentary “The Greatest Love Story Never Told.”

In the doc, Lopez opens up about losing love with Ben Affleck and finding it again, and she also becomes emotional speaking about how Ben helped boost her self-confidence when they reunited.

Reflecting on her love story with Ben, Jennifer confessed in a clip, “I didn’t just feel like I lost the love of my life, I felt like I lost like the best friend that I ever had and I couldn’t talk to him for so many years.”

In another emotional part of the documentary, Jennifer explained how Ben helped her gain her self-confidence after they reconciled. Tearing up, she said, “What he made me believe about myself only comes from love because nobody else could have made me see that about myself.”

J.Lo also revealed that Ben kept a treasure trove of mementos from their time together. She told her musical collaborators, “This is a book that Ben gave me on our first Christmas back together. It is every letter and every email that we wrote to each other from 20 years ago.”

In the doc, Ben admitted that he had some reservations about the red-hot spotlight when they rekindled their relationship. He shared, “I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media.’ Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask.”