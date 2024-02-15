CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Jennifer Lopez’s new cinematic experience “This is Me… Now: A Love Story” drops on Prime this Friday, and she’s talking about all the celeb cameos on “Extra: The Podcast.” Listen here!

Fans will see Fat Joe as her therapist, and the project also features Keke Palmer, Sofía Vergara, Jane Fonda, J.Lo's life coach Jay Shetty, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Derek Hough and Trevor Noah.

Lopez explained, “There was all this talk about ‘let’s get Taylor Swift, let’s get Adele,’ you know, all these people. And I was like, ‘I love all of these people, but... it was more random for me, it was kind of people who affected me when I heard them talk about life and love… people whose music had affected me, whose lives had affected me, whose words had affected me, and I knew would understand what I was trying to do with this project… They also had to trust me.”



Love also played a big role in the film, and Terri asked her about being inspired by her reunion with Ben Affleck.

J.Lo shared, “I can be creative at any time, but I find with music, for me… it’s more always about love. It’s more about when I’m happy in love. Kind of exploring that topic, the music flows more readily for me.”

Jennifer continued, “I know some artists when they’re going through all the heartache and pain, they write all these great records and everything. I’ve never been that person.”

She added with a laugh, “I’m the opposite of that person!”

“This Is Me… Now: A Love Story” is on Prime Video February 16, the same day the album "This Is Me... Now" drops!