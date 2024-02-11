Dunkin'

In a year packed with star-studded Super Bowl ads, Ben Affleck and J.Lo turned in one of the best-received commercials — with the biggest names.

In the surprise Dunkin' spot, Jack Harlow drives Affleck to a recording studio where his wife Jennifer Lopez is busy at work.

Ben is talking about doing something Jack thinks isn't a good idea. "I don't think you should do this," he pleads.

Cut to Ben barging into a stunned (and stunning!) J.Lo's session with his newly formed boy band the DunKings, who feature an embarrassed Matt Damon and even "Touchdown" Tommy — Tom Brady!

Making a big impression, they're all in pink-and-orange tracksuits.

The song Ben is using to try to get on J.Lo's album is called "Don't Dunk Away at My Heart," which leaves his superstar wife nearly speechless. Fat Joe is on hand, and he's also underwhelmed.

Ben's '90s dance moves don't move the needle for her.

When Brady asks, "Are we gonna be on the album?" J.Lo sputters, "We talked about this."

As they leave, dejected, J.Lo chirps, "Tom — you can stay!"

Oscar winners Damon and Affleck walk away dejectedly. "Remember when I told you I'd do anything for ya?" Damon asks. "This is anything."

"Chill," Affleck urges. "They're namin' a drink after us."