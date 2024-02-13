Jennifer Lopez on How Ben Affleck’s Love Letters Inspired New Music (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez stunned on the red carpet of the premiere of her film, “This is Me... Now: A Love Story,” which is set to be released Friday on Prime Video.

Lopez was there with her husband Ben Affleck, but went solo as she spoke with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour.

J.Lo said, “I was just on the carpet with Jen Salke, Amazon [head of Amazon Studios], who ended up acquiring our little independent film. She’s like, ‘Can you believe we are here?’ and I was like, ‘No, it’s incredible, and thank you.’”

Lopez self-financed the film, spending $20 million. She told Terri, “Nobody really wanted to do it so I had to… I did feel very compelled to share this story… I felt it was worthy to be made.”

The star added, “David Meyers directed this… He was very open to everything I wanted to share. He kept saying, ‘This is your vision’… He’s such a collaborator and so sans ego that we were able to really collaborate and make something incredible.”

Terri asked if there was any point where she thought, “Why am I doing this?”

Jennifer shared, “Definitely, there have been many times when you’re going through a project and you’re putting your heart and soul into it, then you kind of question yourself, ‘Why am I doing this again?’… I think that is just part of being an artist, always second guessing yourself and that fear. I think the people who get the thing done are the ones that do it with the fear. You just kind of have to do it afraid, like I say.”

Jen also spoke about sharing a book of private love letters from Ben with her musical collaborators, which we will see play out in her upcoming documentary "The Greatest Love Story Never Told."

She recalled, “When they started seeing what was happening and the story that was developing and how difficult it was to get made, it just seemed like the behind the scenes became something else, you know? So they had all these pieces of things, including me kind of like showing the book to the to the producers that I was going to work with and saying, 'We're going to make this album. This is what it's really about. This is the basis of it.' And we went in the studio we wrote that song, that first song was the ‘The Greatest Love Story Never Told,’ which was inspired by that gift Ben gave me.”

Terri also complimented her on the Super Bowl commercial with Ben for Dunkin' Donuts, saying fans said it was the best. Jennifer smiled and replied, “Thank you.”