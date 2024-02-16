Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why She & Ben Affleck Split Before 2004 Wedding

Getty Images

Twenty years in the making and using $20 million of her own money, this is Jennifer Lopez’s most personal project ever!

J.Lo just dropped a new album, “This Is Me… Now,” and a cinematic musical experience, “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story,” which is loosely based on her own love story with Ben Affleck.

Now, Jennifer is getting candid like never before in a new hour-long Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe.

In the interview, Jennifer revealed that she and Ben broke up, just days before their wedding back in 2004.

She shared, “I knew that I wanted to be with him for the rest of my life. I knew that. But it didn’t feel like we were going to make it, and so it scared me. It was very hard… Then we went and we both found other people and had beautiful children and had other families and had other relationships after that, and it wasn’t until both of us had done, you know, for me, a lot of work and gotten to a place where I was like, you know what, I’m totally good on my own. That’s when he showed back up.”

Their relationship has inspired much of her music over the years. She told Zane that it was hard for Ben to hear some of the lyrics while she was recording “This Is Me… Now.” She said, “He would love the studio and just be like, 'I can’t. This is too much, you know, for me, to even think about like that you feel this way or that you felt that way.'”

The album focused on love and pain, too!

“Even though he pushed me to do those things, like look at this, look at that pain, don’t just make this record about all the happy sunshiny hearts and flowers. Make it the other thing too, infuse it with that, too,” Jennifer emphasized.

The couple’s relationship has been under a microscope, but they are just taking things in stride. She shared, ‘We feel very good about where we are right now. We have five kids, which is so much more important than any of the other b*ll. We want them to be good.”