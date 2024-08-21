Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on Tuesday after two years of marriage, according to court docs obtained by “Extra.”

She notably listed April 26 as their date of separation. Looking back, it appears they spent that day on separate coasts.

At the time, J.Lo was seen looking a bit downcast while exiting an apartment building in New York City solo. She wore baggy jeans and a beige sweater, accessorized with hoop earrings, sunglasses, and a Birkin bag, as seen in the photo above.

For his part, Ben also appeared solemn as he left a Beverly Hills office that evening around 9:30 p.m. The Oscar winner looked casual, wearing pants and a T-shirt with sneakers and a warm jacket. He carried a large bag:

Backgrid

Shortly after, Bennifer raised eyebrows when he attended the Tom Brady roast without her on May 5 in L.A., and she walked the Met Gala red carpet alone on May 6 in NYC.

In May, Affleck also first sparked split rumors when he was seen leaving a residence in Brentwood, California, where he has been staying.

Lopez confirmed those breakup rumors with her filing on Tuesday.

According to TMZ, Lopez filed the papers without a lawyer. Jennifer listed the date of separation as April 26. She did not mention a prenup in the papers, and a source told the outlet that the two didn’t sign one.

She is also waiving her right to spousal support.

The couple got married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022.

The date Jennifer chose to file, August 20, is significant because it is the second anniversary of their second and more extravagant wedding celebration in Georgia.

Just weeks ago, Affleck closed escrow on a Pacific Palisades home, fueling more rumors that the couple — who did not spend their second wedding anniversary together — was headed for divorce.

Ben and Jen recently put their shared home on the market for $68 million.