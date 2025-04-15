Instagram

Rapper Lil Nas X has been admitted to a hospital due to partial paralysis in his face.

On Monday, Lil Nas posted a video from his hospital bed. He captioned the video, “Lost control of the right side of my face.”

In the Instagram video, Nas X says, “This is me doing a full smile right now by the way. It’s like, what the f**k? I can’t even laugh right bro.”

Despite what happened, Lil Nas looks to be in good spirits, giggling throughout the video.

Lil Nas X assures his fans that he is “Okay,” adding, “Stop being sad for me! Shake ur a** for me instead! Imma look funny for a lil bit but that’s it.”

Lil Nas X isn’t the first artist to suffer from the condition.

In 2022, Justin Bieber was forced to take a break from performing his tour after battling Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused facial paralysis.

In a video, Bieber demonstrated that he couldn’t move half of his face, saying, “This is pretty serious.”