Lil Nas X Hospitalized
Rapper Lil Nas X has been admitted to a hospital due to partial paralysis in his face.
On Monday, Lil Nas posted a video from his hospital bed. He captioned the video, “Lost control of the right side of my face.”
In the Instagram video, Nas X says, “This is me doing a full smile right now by the way. It’s like, what the f**k? I can’t even laugh right bro.”
Despite what happened, Lil Nas looks to be in good spirits, giggling throughout the video.
Lil Nas X assures his fans that he is “Okay,” adding, “Stop being sad for me! Shake ur a** for me instead! Imma look funny for a lil bit but that’s it.”
Lil Nas X isn’t the first artist to suffer from the condition.
In 2022, Justin Bieber was forced to take a break from performing his tour after battling Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused facial paralysis.
In a video, Bieber demonstrated that he couldn’t move half of his face, saying, “This is pretty serious.”
Bieber stressed the importance of resting, saying, “Obviously, my body is telling me to slow down… I’m going to be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100%.”