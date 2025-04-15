Gene Hackman & Wife Betsy’s Home Was ‘Breeding Ground’ for Rodents

Getty Images

When Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead, their New Mexico property was described as a “breeding ground for infestation.”

In an environment assessment report obtained by TMZ, the New Mexico Department of Public Health discovered dead rodents, droppings, and nests across the property.

According to the papers, feces was located in two small homes, three sheds, three garages, and two cars on the property.

Three of the detached garages showed signs of rodent activity, but the main home had no infestation.

It appears that the couple was aware of the infestation, since traps were found around the property.

The report was conducted in March, the same month that it was revealed that Betsy died from hantavirus.