Celebrity News April 15, 2025
Gene Hackman & Wife Betsy’s Home Was ‘Breeding Ground’ for Rodents
When Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead, their New Mexico property was described as a “breeding ground for infestation.”
In an environment assessment report obtained by TMZ, the New Mexico Department of Public Health discovered dead rodents, droppings, and nests across the property.
According to the papers, feces was located in two small homes, three sheds, three garages, and two cars on the property.
Three of the detached garages showed signs of rodent activity, but the main home had no infestation.
It appears that the couple was aware of the infestation, since traps were found around the property.
The report was conducted in March, the same month that it was revealed that Betsy died from hantavirus.
Hantaviruses are a family of viruses that cause serious illness and sometimes death in people worldwide, according to the CDC. They are spread by infected rodents through their urine, feces, and saliva. Some hantaviruses cause hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS). The early symptoms can resemble other respiratory illnesses, sometimes making diagnosis more difficult.