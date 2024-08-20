Jennifer Lopez Files for Divorce from Ben Affleck

Getty Images

After endless split rumors, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially over.

On Tuesday, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck.

In court docs obtained by "Extra," Lopez filed the papers without a lawyer. Jennifer listed the date of separation as April 26. She did not mention a prenup in the papers and a source told the outlet that the two didn’t sign one.

The couple got married two years ago in Las Vegas.

Just weeks ago, Affleck closed escrow on a Pacific Palisades home, fueling more rumors that the couple were headed for divorce.

Ben and Jen recently put their shared home on the market for $68 million. The two also didn’t spend their second wedding anniversary together.

Over the past month or so, rumors have swirled about trouble in paradise, hot on the heels of the release of J.Lo’s self-funded film “This Is Me... Now: A Love Story,” in which Ben briefly appears.