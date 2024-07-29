Getty Images

Amid rumors he’s splitting with Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck has reportedly purchased a $20-million home in Los Angeles.

TMZ reports that Affleck closed escrow on the Pacific Palisades home, which has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The news comes weeks after Ben and Jen put their shared home on the market for $68 million.

Lopez recently celebrated her 55th birthday in the Hamptons without Affleck by her side.

The two also didn’t spend their second wedding anniversary together.

Over the past month or so, rumors have swirled about trouble in paradise, hot on the heels of the release of J.Lo's self-funded film "This Is Me... Now: A Love Story," in which Ben briefly appears.

In late June, a source told People magazine that Affleck had moved his personal belongings from their shared home in Beverly Hills.

Affleck reportedly removed his things right before Lopez returned from her European vacation.