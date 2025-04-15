Blue Origin

Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry, Gayle King, Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe and Kerianne Flynn are facing backlash for their Blue Origin all-woman flight into space, which some have called elitist and a waste of money.

After landing back on Earth, Gayle and Lauren reacted to the criticism in a press conference.

King said, “Anybody that’s criticizing it doesn’t really understand what is happening here. We can all speak to the response we're getting from young women from young girls about what this represents.”

Some big names who have criticized the 11-minute flight include Olivia Munn and Emily Ratajkowski.

Lauren admitted that she got “really fired up” about the backlash, saying, “I would love to have them come to Blue Origin and see the thousands of employees that don't just work here, but they put their heart and soul into this vehicle. They love their work, and they love the mission, and it's a big deal for them.”

She went on, “So, when we hear comments like that, I just say, 'Trust me. Come with me. I'll show you what this is about, and it's, it's really eye-opening.’”

Bowe weighed in on the criticism, saying that she wished “those who are criticizing the mission could read the messages in my inbox.”

She shared, “When I decided that I was going to pursue aerospace engineering, it was after my high school guidance counselor told me that I should pursue cosmetology because she did not think that I would be suited for this field. I went from pre-algebra in community college to two degrees in aerospace engineering to working for NASA to being able to sit on the stage and say it is bigger than the criticism.”

Despite the backlash, the crew’s friends and family who cheered them on as they launched into space included famous faces like Gayle’s best friend Oprah, Katy’s fiancé Orlando Bloom, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.

Viewers watching the space flight could hear tidbits of the crew’s reactions as they experienced zero gravity and checked out the views for the first time, with comments like, “Look at the moon!” and, “Oh, my God!”

The crew received a warm welcome from the crowd as they disembarked from the capsule.