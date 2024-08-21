Jennifer Lopez filing for divorce from Ben Affleck wasn’t a surprise to fans, but news they may not have a prenup sure was!

Could it lead to a war over their fortune?

Lopez is worth a reported $400 million, thanks to her music, movie, and business ventures, while Ben is said to be worth about $150 million.

The couple was married for two years, and TMZ reports anything they earned during that time could be considered community property.

Ben’s recent acting jobs include movies like “Air” and the recently filmed “Accountant 2,” as well as producing projects like “Thirst” and “Apostle Paul.”

Jennifer has been busy, too. She was recently seen in the films “Shotgun Wedding,” “The Mother,” and “Atlas,” and starred in her own project, “This Is Me… Now.”

J.Lo’s musical endeavors also included the “This Is Me… Now” album, as well as recent music videos for songs like “Rebound” and “Can't Get Enough.”

The exes also had two joint projects in the works, both starring Lopez: “Unstoppable” and a musical adaptation of “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”

Creative work aside, Lopez also launched the House of Delola LLC earlier this year, featuring ready-to-enjoy cocktails.

DailyMail.com adds that Ben and Jen have a huge asset to unload. They are in the process of selling their Beverly Hills home, which they put on the market this summer for $60.85 million, before doing renovations and relisting it for $68 million.

TMZ notes that Jennifer is waiving her right to spousal support.

The divorce news broke Tuesday, after J.Lo filed for papers without a lawyer.

TMZ reports Jennifer listed the date of separation as April 26. She did not mention a prenup in the papers, and a source told the outlet that the two didn’t sign one.

The couple got married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022.