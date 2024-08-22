Splash News

Trouble in paradise? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage trouble reportedly started on their Italian honeymoon!

After news broke this week that Jennifer has filed for divorce from Ben after two years of marriage, a Page Six source claims their high-profile honeymoon to Lake Como in 2022 put stress on their new marriage.

The couple was hounded by cameras, and the insider explained, “He was unhappy with paparazzi following them. She is an international superstar, and he acted like it came as a surprise that they would be followed around.”

The source claims Ben and Jen “would barely speak” even though the trip was meant to be “the happiest time of their life.”

“He sold her on him being a changed man, and that lasted a very short time,” the insider said.

Another source spoke with the paper, explaining that Ben was newly sober at the time the stars rekindled their romance, but once he “started to settle in with normality” he wanted more privacy.

The source said, “He doesn’t want [the entourage] and all the drama that comes with that in his home.”

Despite the reported strains on their relationship, other insiders tell Page Six that Ben is “very protective of her,” but add, “She’s furious. He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together… She made a big deal that he was the love of her life.”

Back in December 2023, J.Lo gushed over Ben while talking with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about her album “This is Me… Now” and the film it inspired.

She said of working with Affleck, “We are real partners, not just in working together, but in life, as parents, as lovers, as a couple… We discuss everything with each other… I want his opinion, everything, because I trust him. I know he has the best intentions, he has no kind of agenda except to see me shine as bright as I can shine, and that’s what I have for him, too, so I definitely always want his opinion.”

The couple got married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022.