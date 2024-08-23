Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Won’t Reunite at TIFF for Their New Movie (Report)

Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s new movie “Unstoppable” is debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival amid their divorce.

The exes, however, will not be running into each other at the premiere on September 6.

A source tells Page Six that Lopez will be there, but Affleck will not.

Jennifer has a supporting role in the film, and Ben’s company Artists Equity produced the movie.

“Unstoppable” follows the true story of champion wrestler Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome), who has one leg. Lopez plays Robles’ mother. The film also stars Don Cheadle, Michael Peña and Bobby Cannavale.

Ben spoke about the film during a March 2023 interview with “CBS Sunday Mornings.”

As correspondent Tracy Smith hinted at J.Lo’s work in the film, Ben said, “We always hire the very best performers, and in this case I can say every single person that’s been cast so far is the absolute best choice.”

When pressed about J.Lo being in the movie, Ben smiled and said it probably looks like “she is just doing it as a favor to me.”

“What fun and what a joy to do something or see her be great. Go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend," he said, gesturing to Matt Damon.

Affleck reflected, “Ultimately, like, your work becomes the lion's share of what defines your life in terms of the time you spend… If you don't like who you're working with and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it's one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety, and pain for people, and conversely, if you love the people at work, you probably have a pretty good life.”

Lopez filed for divorce on Tuesday, citing “irreconcilable differences.”