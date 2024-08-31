J.Lo's Revenge Selfies: 'Oh, It Was a Summer'

Instagram

J.Lo may be going through some things, but she isn't moping!

The superstar, in the midst of a high-profile divorce from the love of her life, Ben Affleck, took to Instagram Saturday to project some confidence and celebrate the sweeter parts of the summer.

"Oh, it was a summer," she admitted in the caption. The first photo shows an ageless J.Lo looking no-nonsense and seriously staring into a mirror.

She means business!

The other photos in the carousel reveal the 55-year-old looking bootylicious in a white, one-piece swimsuit, hugging her sis, smiling on the beach and fully dressed up for an event, and more.

Instagram

J.Lo also took care to show sweet moments of her kids, a cute pup, and a sweet kitten!

Interestingly for Bennifer-watchers, the caption isn't the only place where Jennifer imparts some wisdom.

"Everything is unfolding in divine order," reads one slide, a photo of a tee has the slogan "blessed mami," and yet another T-shirt reads, "She's in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace."

The overall message seems to be that Ms. Lopez is moving on and doing well, even as she seeks to start over after the end of her marriage to Affleck.

Lopez filed for divorce 11 days ago, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The date Jennifer chose to file for divorce, August 20, is significant because it is the second anniversary of their second and more extravagant wedding celebration in Georgia. They initially got married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022.