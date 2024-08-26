Ben Affleck Is Spending Time with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Daughter Kick (Report)

Getty Images

Ben Affleck, 52, was recently spotted with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s daughter Kick, 36, Page Six reports.

An insider tells the paper that Ben and Kick were hanging out at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel and other hot spots.

Page Six noted that Kick has declined to comment on the sightings, while Affleck’s reps did not immediately respond.

Meanwhile, Ben is in the midst of a divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

The singer filed for divorce on Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple was married for two years, and she listed their date of separation as April 26.

She is asking to change her last name from Affleck to Lopez, asked that spousal support not be granted to either party, and wants each party to pay their own lawyer fees.

As for community property, Jennifer noted that “the exact nature and extent of community and quasi-community assets and obligations are unknown to Petitioner at this time and will be determined.”