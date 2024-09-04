Getty

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent is now a mom of two!

On Wednesday, Kent announced that she welcomed her second child, with the help of a sperm donor.

Lala didn’t share any photos of her bundle of joy, but wrote on Instagram, “Welcome to the world, my love.”

She seemingly revealed that her baby arrived on, “9.3.24.”

Lala is also a mom to daughter Ocean, 3, with her ex, Randall Emmett.

Kent announced that she was pregnant again in March.

At the time, she shared, “I’m expanding my pod.”

Lala included a black-and-white photo of Ocean smiling up at her as she shows off her baby bump.