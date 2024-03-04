Celebrity News March 04, 2024
Lala Kent Expecting Baby #2
Lala Kent, 33, is having another baby!
Kent shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, “I’m expanding my pod.”
The “Vanderpump Rules” star included a black-and-white photo of her daughter Ocean, 2, smiling up at her as she shows off her baby bump.
Lala included a second pic of her and Ocean at a counter with vitamins, and a nod to MaryRuth Organics, writing, "A @maryruthorganics cheers to a new addition to my little family.”
Kent’s famous friends took to the comments to congratulate her on the pregnancy.
Elle King wrote, “Incredible!!!!!!! What a blessing! ❤ you go mama,” and Andy Cohen added, “BRAVO! 👏👏👏👏👏”
Dorinda Medley shared, “So happy for you This is incredible !!!!❤” and Chanel West Coast posted, “Omg congrats! So happy for you!🙏🏼🙌🏼♥️”
Lala’s “VPR” co-star Scheana Shay posted on Instagram Stories, “My heart is very happy today and everyday with y’all in our lives… congrats @lalakent this baby is soooo lucky already!!!!”
Kent shares Ocean with her ex Randal Emmett, but this time around she is single and used intrauterine insemination (IUI) with a sperm donor.
According to John Hopkins Medicine, IUI is when a doctor places the sperm directly in the uterus using a catheter.
Lala recently told Cosmopolitan, "When I had my life go in a very different direction, I knew I wanted more kids.
"It was such a strange thing that was happening because everyone would tell me, 'You're going to find somebody.' And I got to thinking, 'Why does my wanting more children need to involve another person?'"
She insisted, "I will not gamble on me having my child. And I just don't think that finding a partner and falling in love with someone has anything to do with bringing a child into the world."
Back in January, Kent opened up to People magazine about wanting to expand her family and how she thought Ocean would react.
"I think Ocean is going to freak out when another baby comes into the mix because she's obsessed with babies and I think she's going to be extremely hands-on.”