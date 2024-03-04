Instagram

Lala Kent, 33, is having another baby!

Kent shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, “I’m expanding my pod.”

The “Vanderpump Rules” star included a black-and-white photo of her daughter Ocean, 2, smiling up at her as she shows off her baby bump.

Lala included a second pic of her and Ocean at a counter with vitamins, and a nod to MaryRuth Organics, writing, "A @maryruthorganics cheers to a new addition to my little family.”

Kent’s famous friends took to the comments to congratulate her on the pregnancy.

Elle King wrote, “Incredible!!!!!!! What a blessing! ❤ you go mama,” and Andy Cohen added, “BRAVO! 👏👏👏👏👏”

Dorinda Medley shared, “So happy for you This is incredible !!!!❤” and Chanel West Coast posted, “Omg congrats! So happy for you!🙏🏼🙌🏼♥️”

Lala’s “VPR” co-star Scheana Shay posted on Instagram Stories, “My heart is very happy today and everyday with y’all in our lives… congrats @lalakent this baby is soooo lucky already!!!!”

Kent shares Ocean with her ex Randal Emmett, but this time around she is single and used intrauterine insemination (IUI) with a sperm donor.

According to John Hopkins Medicine, IUI is when a doctor places the sperm directly in the uterus using a catheter.

Lala recently told Cosmopolitan, "When I had my life go in a very different direction, I knew I wanted more kids.

"It was such a strange thing that was happening because everyone would tell me, 'You're going to find somebody.' And I got to thinking, 'Why does my wanting more children need to involve another person?'"

She insisted, "I will not gamble on me having my child. And I just don't think that finding a partner and falling in love with someone has anything to do with bringing a child into the world."

Back in January, Kent opened up to People magazine about wanting to expand her family and how she thought Ocean would react.