Maren Morris Seemingly Dating ‘Perfect Match’ Star Justin Assada

Country singer Maren Morris, 34, seems to have moved on from ex-husband Ryan Hurd, sparking romance rumors with “Perfect Match” star Justin Assada, 30.

Over the weekend, Justin posted an Instagram Story pic of Maren sipping on a drink while sitting across from him at a restaurant.

He wrote, “Scary movies + Sushi 😫.”

A source confirmed to People magazine that they are dating.

In July, Assada opened up about his love life in Los Angeles during an appearance on Harry Jowsey’s “Boyfriend Material” podcast.

When Harry joked about Justin’s planned date with an unnamed “superstar,” the reality star said, “I went from bottom-of-the-barrel Hinge dates in Boston and then all of a sudden the show comes out and there’s these people that I used to watch on TV or, like, listen to their music growing up, not to sound too conceited, but they’re in my DMs. And now I’m out here and I’m going on a pretty crazy date Thursday with someone that’s like, it blows my mind. But yeah, for right now, I’m just exploring the field and kind of just navigating it.”

Morris recently revealed that she was on the celebrity dating app Raya.

In February, Maren finalized her divorce with Ryan, who was her husband for five years.

In court docs obtained by Us Weekly in January, the two came to an agreement on all issues pertaining to their divorce.

As part of the agreement, they are splitting up their assets based on a property settlement and prenup.

They’ll have joint custody of their son Hayes, 3.

Morris has agreed to pay $2,100 to Hurd per month in child support.

Maren and Ryan signed a prenup in 2018, but amended it in October, the same month she filed for divorce.

Over the summer, Maren came out as bisexual.