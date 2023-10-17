Getty Images

Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd are calling it quits after five years of marriage.

Morris filed the divorce papers October 2 — listed as the date of separation — citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakdown of the marriage.

The couple had a prenup.

Maren and Ryan share son Hayes Andrew, 3.

Less than a month before she filed for divorce, Ryan showed his support for Maren or her decision to leave country music.

He wrote on Instagram, “She deserves to be celebrated, not just tolerated. I love the response from people who don’t just love these two songs, they needed them. I knew it would strike a chord. Most people would just shut up and keep collecting the paycheck, because the wave of vitriol is real and it’s hard. I’m so sick of watching my wife get the shit kicked out of her by the internet. I’m sick of every talking head having some kind of stupid opinion about what she says.”

Earlier this year, Hurd celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary, writing on Instagram, “Favorite picture in our house. Happy 5 years, MM. Lots of music, lots of places, lots of great times and a baby. It’s been the greatest. Blessings to each and every one of you. Give your person a big hug and tell ‘em you love them today."

Two years ago, “Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke with Maren, who opened up about performing with Ryan at the ACM Awards.

She said, “I got emotional just seeing him across the stage, knowing that he’s worked so hard to get to where he is and I get to share that moment with him.”

The pair met while cowriting Tim McGraw’s song “Last Turn Home” in 2014. The next year, they started dating.

She told Us Weekly, “We were paired together six years ago to write a song. We didn’t know each other and it just kind of grew from there, so music has always been really intertwined in our love for each other.”