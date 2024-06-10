Getty Images

Maren Morris is waving her Pride flag on Instagram!

The singer just came out as bisexual on her account, writing, “Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+ happy pride 🌈.”

She posted the announcement alongside a carousel of photos from her RSVP Redux tour stop in Phoenix on Saturday, including one of her holding up a rainbow flag.

Allison Ponthier, who is opening for Morris on tour, shared on Instagram Stories, “I love being on this tour so so so much. i am proud to be touring with @marenmorris. happy pride month bi-con.”

Maren has shown support for the LGBTQ+ community for years, and publicly clashed with Brittany Aldean over trans youth in 2022.

At the time, Morris wrote on Instagram Stories, “I’m just so sick of looking at absolute horsesh*t on the Internet and people getting away with it, much less being celebrated for it.”

She went on, “But I would say check on your trans friends. Check on your gay friends. Anyone that is in country music and had to look at that bullsh*t today and feel subhuman. Check on your friends.”

In September 2023, Maren announced she was leaving country music altogether.

She later told the Popcast podcast, "I couldn't do this circus anymore — feeling like l have to absorb and explain people's bad behaviors and laugh it off. I just couldn't do that after 2020 particularly. I've changed. A lot of things changed about me that year."

Her husband at the time, Ryan Hurd, publicly supported her decision.

He wrote on Instagram, “She deserves to be celebrated, not just tolerated. I love the response from people who don’t just love these two songs, they needed them. I knew it would strike a chord. Most people would just shut up and keep collecting the paycheck, because the wave of vitriol is real and it’s hard. I’m so sick of watching my wife get the s**t kicked out of her by the internet. I’m sick of every talking head having some kind of stupid opinion about what she says.”

Weeks later, Morris and Hurd announced their split after five years of marriage. She filed for divorce in October 2023 citing “irreconcilable differences.” A judge signed off on the final paperwork in January.