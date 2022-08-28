Maren Morris & Cassadee Pope Defend Trans Community Over Brittany Kerr Aldean Video

Getty Images

Brittany Aldean was called out by Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope and others for a makeup tutorial video — set to Beyoncé's "Upgrade U" — she captioned, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."

In the snippet, she starts out makeup-free and with a swipe appears glammed-up.

Her decision to link a tomboy phase with being trans was met with many swift denunciations, chief among them from singer Cassadee Pope, who didn't call Aldean out directly, but made it clear whose video had riled her up when she wrote, "You'd think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice."

Maren Morris chimed in, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human?! Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

Joy Oladokun teased, "I would also like to say the LGBTQ's have clearer skin without whatever she pushin'."

Aldean lashed back, naming Pope in a lengthy post that began, "Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it 'gender affirming care,' is one of the worst evils."

"Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions," she went on.

Ryan Hurd jumped in to defend his wife Maren as people piled on against her, noting, "Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn’t something that is brave at all. And I’m proud of Maren for sticking up for them. Badge of honor to have CO engage in completely normal discourse, too. Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with."

He also sassed, "Getting a lot of people telling me our career is over, as if the last time she spoke up about something it disappeared. Honestly, we’re pretty ok over here. Tours are good, got a 2 year old we love, we’re fucking fine, and I promise she isn’t going to shut up now."