Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd Finalize Divorce

Getty Images

Three months after their split, Maren Morris, 33, and Ryan Hurd, 37, have finalized their divorce.

People reports a judge signed off on their divorce docs in Nashville on Tuesday.

Maren filed for divorce in October, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the breakdown of the five-year marriage.

In court docs obtained by Us Weekly in January, the two came to an agreement on all issues pertaining to their divorce.

As part of the agreement, they are splitting up their assets based on a property settlement and prenup.

They’ll have joint custody of their son Hayes, 3.

Morris has agreed to pay $2,100 to Hurd per month in child support.