Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd Reach Divorce Settlement

Three months after their split, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have reached a divorce settlement.

In court docs obtained by Us Weekly, the two came to an agreement on all issues pertaining to their divorce.

As part of the agreement, they are splitting up their assets based on a property settlement and prenup.

They’ll have joint custody of their son Hayes, 3.

Morris has agreed to pay $2,100 to Hurd per month in child support.

They are just waiting for a judge to sign off on the agreement.

Maren and Ryan signed a prenup in 2018, but amended it in October, the same month she filed for divorce.

She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the breakdown of the five-year marriage.

In December, Maren opened up on life amid the divorce. During an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” she shared, “I think this year has — for a lot of people, not just me — a lot of people that are close to me have gone through it. I’ve known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces. [My separation is] ongoing. I would like this to sort of wrap up.”

The pair met while cowriting Tim McGraw’s song “Last Turn Home” in 2014. The next year, they started dating.

She told Us Weekly, “We were paired together six years ago to write a song. We didn’t know each other and it just kind of grew from there, so music has always been really intertwined in our love for each other.”