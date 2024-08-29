Getty Images

Allison Holker, 36, has a new love in her life.

The dancer took to Instagram to soft-launch her new relationship with a photo of two shadows holding hands. She included a heart in the caption.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The post comes a year and a half after she lost her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss, 40, to suicide.

Allison received support in the comments, with messages like, “You deserve all the happiness and love Allison ❤️🔥,” and “I am so happy for you! ❤️ we all need love glad you are moving on. ❤️”

More comments included, “I love this for you,” and “It's been a long time coming. Proud of you for taking the leap. 💛”

Some famous friends replied as well. Ava Duvernay dropped some applause hand emojis and model Iskra Lawrence, who wrote, “So happy for you ❤️❤️.”

Amanda Kloots, who lost her own husband Nick Cordero to COVID in 2020, wrote in the comments, “Very happy for you.”

In June, Allison shared with People magazine that she was open to dating again.

At the time she said, “I'm just trying to embrace [growth] and see what my next steps are with [my] career, with [my] choices, and with dating.”

The star continued, “I think I am a person that I always say the quote, 'Romanticize your life.' And I think, though I've gone through so much, I'm still a believer in living a big life. There's not been one moment that I haven't thought to myself, 'I still want to live a big life. I still would want to have love, would still want to travel the world. I still want to see and experience new things with new people, new energy, my friends, my family, a loved one — a potential — and my kids."

Back in February, Holker also opened up about her journey through grief in an essay for Glamour.

She shared, “I wish I could give people a playbook of how to live through what I’ve experienced, but I have no idea. The only thing I can do is show up and figure it out as I go because that’s all I know how to do. It’s the only thing I’m in control of.”

Allison, who is the mother of Weslie, 16, Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 4, wrote that because of her kids, she “was able to rediscover joy and be more comfortable showing emotion,” adding, “There’s something so beautiful about being vulnerable, even when you’re in public spaces.”

She also finds it important to show you’re healing, explaining, “This is my first time really experiencing grief, so I had to learn that life can still be lived — and enjoyed.”