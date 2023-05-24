Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Autopsy Results Revealed

Getty Images

Stephen “tWitch” Boss took his own life in December, and now his autopsy results have been revealed.

According to an autopsy report obtained by People, Boss had no substances in his system when he died.

The doc also confirmed a previous coroner’s report that concluded he died by suicide. Los Angeles County medical examiner released details in December that he died from a gunshot wound to the head and that there were no signs of foul play.

People magazine states that according to the new autopsy report, “There were no additional wounds, substances or other considerations in evaluating his death.”

Boss, 40, was a dancer, deejay and co-executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

He is survived by his wife Allison Holker Boss and their children Weslie, who turns 15 this week, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3.

Allison opened up to People earlier this month about his suicide, saying, "No one had any inkling that he was low. He didn't want people to know. He just wanted to be everyone's Superman and protector."

Holker explained, "It's been really hard because I can't understand what was happening in that moment [he died].” She said his passing has led to a “complex” mix of emotions from sorrow to disappointment to love to anger.

She said of the children, "I'm trying to teach them — and myself — that if you're angry or sad, it doesn't mean you're a bad person. We're coping together, and that requires trust and being really vulnerable."