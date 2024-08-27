Brittany Cartwright Files for Divorce from Jax Taylor

Getty Images

Six months after they announced their separation, “The Valley” star Brittany Cartwright has filed for divorce from Jax Taylor.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Brittany cited “irreconcilable divorces” for the breakdown of their five-year marriage.

Cartwright listed January 24, 2024, as their separation date.

Brittany is requesting physical and legal custody of their son Cruz, 3, with visitation rights for Jax.

Cartwright opposes spousal support for either party.

The news comes a week after news broke that Jax was checking out of an in-patient treatment facility.

A source told Us Weekly, “Jax has spent the last 30 days in treatment and will be heading back home later this week. It’s been an emotional month for him and he’s most looking forward to spending time with his son.”

TMZ reported that Jax was expected to join his “The Valley’ castmates to film the second season.

Looks like Brittany and Jax’s divorce will most likely be a storyline for the upcoming season!

In February, Brittany broke the news of their separation.

Brittany shared, “Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys."

Hinting at their marriage woes, Cartwright continued, “On my last podcast, I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

In April, Jax discussed the possibility of a reconciliation at the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which Brittany also attended separately.