Getty Images

“The Valley” star Jax Taylor is taking care of his mental health.

TMZ reports Taylor is seeking in-patient treatment.

A rep told the outlet, “Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast."

They went on, “He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment. This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter."

The news comes just a day after Jax posted a pic of two books: “Get Out of Your Mind & Into Your Life” and “Set Boundaries, Find Peace.” He captioned the Instagram Story, “Healing.”

Taylor is currently separated from Brittany Cartwright, the mother of his son Cruz.