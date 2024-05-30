Jax Taylor Sets the Record Straight on Paige Woolen Dating Rumors

MEGA

Over the weekend, “The Valley” star Jax Taylor was photographed with model Paige Woolen twice, sparking dating rumors!

Now, Taylor is clearing the air. On Thursday, he wrote on X, “I am not dating anyone and I wish you all knew the full story of this situation. Its not what you think. 😔.”

On Saturday, Jax and Paige were seen having a three-hour lunch at Granville Café in Los Angeles. A day later, they were seen together at Jeremy Madix’s birthday at his bar.

In a video from the party, Paige joked that she was “pregnant.”

Jax’s castmate Jasmine Goode recently reacted to the dating rumors, telling Us Weekly, “I’ m not surprised. [It’s] typical [for] something that Jax does. I don’t know the level of this — who this woman is or what’s going on there. … I don’t know if I believe it.”

Taylor is currently separated from Brittany Cartwright, the mother of his son Cruz, 3.

Jasmine claimed, “I think he sees Brittany thriving and being happy and shining and that’s rubbing him the wrong way possibly. I think Jax is so used to Brittany just kind of falling in line and always being there, ride or die, which is one thing I love about Brittany. She will ride for you. But I think he took that for granted and now he’s, like, scrambling.”

In February, Jax and Brittany announced their separation after five years of marriage.