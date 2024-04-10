Getty Images

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor weren’t keeping things hot in the bedroom leading up to their split.

In Tuesday’s episode of “They Valley,” Brittany confessed that they only had sex “twice in the past year.”

She said, “When Jax and I first met, it was awesome. We were having sex all the time, 24/7, and I mean, we didn’t miss a day. And then, it has just changed dramatically.”

The two are now the parents of son Cruz, 2.

During the episode, Jax discussed their lack of sex in a conversation with Danny Booko and Jessy Lally. He commented, “I feel like we got to schedule it…”

Jax admitted that he went from wanting sex “three, four times a day all day, every day” to “Did we do it this month?”

During a confessional, Jax revealed, “The romantic spark is just not there right now. I will take blame, yeah, I let that spark fizzle. It’s just not fair to either one of us. Especially, it’s not fair to my wife because she deserves to have a man be loving for her.”

“It has been a little bit of an issue because, you know, your sex life and your marriage kind of take a back seat when you have a child,” Jax noted. “It’s a big deal and I don’t want it to become a bigger deal.”

Jax and Brittany have been separated since February.

Brittany announced their separation on their joint podcast “When Reality Hits.”

Brittany shared, “Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys."

Hinting at their marriage woes, Cartwright continued, “On my last podcast, I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

While the separation is “still very hard to talk about,” Brittany pointed out, “I'm taking one day at a time. I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz."

Jax shut down rumors that cheating caused their separation.

After Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay claimed that he was “running around town,” he said on “Vanderpump Rules After Show” in March, “Katie loves to f**king just start sh*t. That’s what she does. She plays at home and she sees something on her phone on Reddit, and she will start the rumor mill. That’s what she does. She’s spreading all kinds of sh*t.”

Jax had everyone talking after he was photographed smiling at a woman in a nightclub in Atlantic City in June.

He explained, “I had a job in Atlantic City. The lady who hires me, she takes pictures with everybody. Any kind of celebrity that comes in takes photos with the person who runs it. That is normal.”