Getty Images

“Vanderpump Rules” couple Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are going their separate ways after four years of marriage.

On Thursday, Brittany announced their separation on their joint podcast “When Reality Hits.”

Brittany shared, “Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys."

Hinting at their marriage woes, Cartwright continued, “On my last podcast, I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

The couple are the parents of son Cruz, 2.

While the separation is “still very hard to talk about,” Brittany pointed out, “I'm taking one day at a time. I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz."

Cartwright asked everyone to “pray for us,” and hopes that “everything will be just fine.”

The separation news comes just weeks before the premiere of their new Bravo show “The Valley,” which centers on how they are adjusting to life as adults in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.

Last year, “Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with the couple about their take on “Scandoval” and their podcast “When Reality Hits.”

Of their podcast, Jax teased that it would be “raw” about their “family life, reality life.” He added, “Talk about everything that people want to know [and] all the questions that we always wanted to answer.”