‘Vanderpump Rules’ Baby! Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome First Child

“Vanderpump Rules” stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are first-time parents!

On Tuesday, Brittany announced that she gave birth to a baby boy at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. She wrote on Instagram, “Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible. Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born and we have never been more in love. He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy... We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!! Both Mommy & Baby are doing great!"

Brittany also included a precious pic of Jax kissing Cruz on the head while she held their little one close to her chest.

Jax shared his own photo of himself kissing Brittany on the head, writing on Instagram, “I’ve never in my life thought it was going to be like this.. it’s 10000 times better. Dad mode just kicks in. I don’t think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now. I am crying just writing this message. I have the most beautiful son a man could ask for, he’s an absolute blessing from god. I just want to say how absolutely amazing my wife has been through this whole process, it has not been an easy pregnancy for her but she did an absolute amazing job all the way till the end. I have always been in awwh of Brittany but I fell in love with her all over again. She is our families rock. We are so in love."

Taylor also made sure to show some appreciation to the hospital staff who helped with their son’s delivery.

Last month, Brittany and Jax enjoyed a romantic babymoon in Montecito, California. In one video, Brittany raves, “I love it! It is so romantic,” as she cradles her baby bump and looks out at the ocean. In another post, Jax writes, “This may be the most beautiful hotel I have ever stepped foot in.”

In September, the pair announced they were expecting. Along with sharing photos of their sonogram, Brittany told People magazine that they had been “trying for around five months” to have a baby.

At the time, Jax expressed excitement about his impending fatherhood, saying, “I am really excited to be a father, my dad was my hero. He passed three years ago and I can honestly say my parents gave me the best childhood a kid could ask for. I can't wait to go to games, dance recitals, and school functions. My dad was always there for me in every way, so I am just gonna follow his playbook, say a few prayers and hopefully God willing, everything will fall into place like it did for me."

