Pics! Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor’s Romantic Babymoon

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor got away for a romantic beach babymoon in Montecito, California, and shared pics and videos on Instagram.

In one video, Brittany raves, “I love it! It is so romantic,” as she cradles her baby bump and looks out at the ocean. In another post, Jax writes, “This may be the most beautiful hotel I have ever stepped foot in.”

He couldn’t get over the weather, declaring it a “gorgeous, gorgeous day,” and gushing over Brittany saying, “Hello, mom to be… you’re beautiful.”

Brittany, who is having a boy, posted a video of the “cotton candy” sky and her baby bump on the beach while she relaxed in a bikini.

The pair also met up with fellow “Vanderpump Rules” alum Lala Kent, who is expecting with fiancé Randall Emmett.

Check out their sweet pic, showing off their baby bumps!

Brittany and Jax revealed their pregnancy news in September and told People the baby is due in April. Check out their cute announcement below!