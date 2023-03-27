Jax Taylor Confirms Near-Brawl at ‘Pump Rules’ Reunion (Exclusive)

NBC

“Vanderpump Rules” alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright stepped out at the iHeartRadio Awards 2023.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with the couple about what they’ve heard about the “Pump Rules” reunion taping, and Jax confirmed reports that a fight nearly broke out between two cast members!

Jax commented, “I heard it was crazy. Heard it was everything that everyone thought it was going to be.”

Along with describing the reunion as “uncomfortable,” Jax added, “There was security there. There was almost brawls.”

As for rumors about Tom and Raquel Leviss getting totally destroyed and two cast members having to be separated, Jax said, “Yeah, I don’t know what I’m allowed to say… I have a feeling it’s the two boys… In fact, I know that because I talked to him… I talked to him right after it happened because I checked in with everybody.”

Brittany noted, “I’m excited for Lala [Kent]’s comebacks and quick wit. She goes in and she cracks me up. I just can’t wait to see it.”

Jax and Brittany also spoke on the photos of Tom and Raquel from outside the reunion. Jax shared his two cents, saying, “Well, you know, they put themselves in the situation… I don’t really feel bad for them. They knew exactly what they were doing. This wasn’t a mistake. This wasn’t like, ‘Oh, a hookup.’ This has been going on for a long time, premeditated. The lack of empathy… I’m sorry, you deserve everything that’s coming to you, you know. It’s a sh*tty situation to be in… You got to own it, you got to be a man. This is the time where Tom Sandoval needs to learn how to be a man… because he’s never been one before, so this is the time.”

Should Ariana Madix take Tom Sandoval back after he cheated with Raquel? While Brittany quickly replied, “No!” Jax said, “It’s never going to happen.”

Jax admitted, “I’m very shocked how this all turned out… The way this happened, we were shocked, especially with Raquel out of all people.”

Brittany added, “Somebody so close.” Jax said, “I really have to turn my head on that one.”

Cartwright showed her support for Ariana, saying, “She’s gonna just, like, shine and be amazing after all this drama is over.”

Taylor pointed out, “I gotta be honest… I saw her about two hours after the reunion. They all came to the bar that we were all at and I hugged her for about 30 seconds. She came into the bar, pointed right at me and I hadn’t seen her in a long time. Just gave her a hug and said, ‘You know what? You’re gonna thrive. You already look better.’ She’s already glowing.”

The pair also spoke about their new iHeart podcast “When Reality Hits.”

Jax was “very excited” about the first episode, which airs March 28, saying, “We got number one on the charts, which is a lot of pressure to live up to. I hope everyone bears with us because we’re gonna try the best we can… We’re new at this point.”

Brittany said she is “so happy” with all the buzz surrounding their podcast.

Jax teased, “Yeah, family life, reality life… Ya know, kind of just going to be really raw with it, you know. Like I said, talk about reality, talk about life in reality. It’s been 10 years on the show. Talk about everything that people want to know [and] all the questions that we always wanted to answer.”