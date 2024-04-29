Getty Images

Over the weekend, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright traded “The Valley” for Washington, D.C., at the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Amid their separation, they walked the carpet individually.

“Extra” spoke to Jax, who explained that it wasn’t strange to both be there because they still co-parent their son Cruz.

He said, "We see each other every day. We're with each other every day. We just don’t sleep in the same bed — that's the only thing different."

Taylor went on, "We take our son to school every day, we take our son to soccer, we take our son to swim. I'm always at her house or she is at mine — nothing's changed, only going to bed at night."

So, can he see a reconciliation?

He answered, "Possibly. I guess that's gonna be her call, but right now I am just taking a little time out for myself. I believe mental health is an important issue. I'm dealing with a lot of things personally... I want to make sure I am in a good place before I go back to her. I have to be good before I can be good to her. I have to work on myself a little bit.”

Jax also talked about his show "The Valley," and how he can work on himself while being on it. He shared, "'The Valley,' we talk about all the issues — getting married having babies, moving to the suburbs, postpartum for some of the girls, divorce, separation. I always said when I did this show, I want to be very transparent. I want to show the world that everybody goes through all these things."

Brittany also spoke about why the show has resonated with fans. "I think that is just super relatable... We're being very honest and open about so many things that we go through in life, and I think people can definitely relate to that." She added, "And they can escape from their own lives, watch us be crazy and have a good time."