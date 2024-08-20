Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish is dishing on her new music and much more!

"Extra's" Billy Bush spoke with Haddish, who is currently single.

After being married and then in a high-profile relationship with Common, Tiffany had a little fun with Billy when asked if she would ever get married again.

She quipped, “Will you ever ask me?”

He answered, “If I asked you, you would say yes?”

Tiffany commented, “I would say… ‘What’s your credit score?’”

She went on, “And then I would say, ‘Are you down to take trips?’”

When Billy answered yes, Tiffany said, “Then I would say, ‘Yes.’”

However, it would be a no for Tiffany if a man expected her to pay for the trips!

Haddish also shared her thoughts about online dating, saying she would “swipe under [her] name” and not an alias.

Tiffany turned the tables on Billy, asking if he was single. After finding out that he was in a relationship, she playfully joked, “So why were you hitting me?”

Billy laughed, saying, “I don’t think I was. Was I?

Tiffany commented, “I think you were.”

Billy admitted, “I can’t help but flirt.”

As for her ideal guy, Tiffany dished, “I like basketball players and hockey players and football. Rugby. Pickleball, maybe.”

Tiffany revealed a major turn-off in a relationship, saying, “Your credit score is your grown-up report card, and how responsible you are with your money is how responsible you'll probably be with my heart.”

Right now, Tiffany’s heart is with making new music like her new song “Woman Up.”

The motivational anthem is arriving at the same time as Haddish's equally inspirational book, “I Curse You with Joy.”

Tiffany explained the difference between woman up and man up. She said, “I think man up is sucking up your feelings, not acknowledging them and just getting it done, right? Woman up is acknowledging your feelings — acknowledge it. ‘This is how I feel about this, but I'm gonna get it done.’”

“Woman Up” is a personal song for Tiffany. She elaborated, “I'm constantly womaning up. I'm constantly dealing with feelings of angst, if you will. Or not wanting to do something. But... I have people that depend on me.”