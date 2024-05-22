Tiffany Haddish Says Sobriety ‘Feels Good’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about exposing her personal highs and lows in her very revealing new book, “I Curse You with Joy.”

Tiffany is putting it all out there in the book about everything ,from sobriety to celibacy.

She told Terri of embracing her celibacy, “I didn’t stop dating. I’m just not having intercourse, girl. I love a free meal.”

Terri remarks, “You are very candid about your sobriety — how is that journey going?” Haddish shared, “It’s going pretty good.”

Discussing Tiffany’s deeply personal book, she shared how comedy has helped her.

“My comedy career definitely helped me to be vulnerable. In comedy, you have to have a certain level of vulnerability. Your mission is to tickle people’s souls right? But sometimes you gotta get them warmed up. You hit them with some hard stuff and some funny stuff. You take them on a journey.”

In the pages of “I Curse You with Joy,” Tiffany puts it all out there, including an abusive relationship with her ailing mother that eventually left her and her siblings in foster care.

Terri asked if this impacted how she loves and receives love. Tiffany said, “Probably. You know, we are still working on this through therapy. It definitely impacted the way I give love and receive love.”

And at 25, Tiffany was homeless and living in her car. Seymour asked what she would say to her younger self.

“I would say its brighter on the other end,” Haddish said, adding, “And it is okay to ask for help. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.”

Haddish recently went through some legal trouble. Last November she was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She reportedly pled no contest to a misdemeanor and the DUI charges were dropped.

She told Terri, “Not drinking any alcohol. Never doing that again unless I get engaged and I can show him how crazy I get just for one day.”

The star continued, “I don’t want to do it because it feels good to wake up in the morning and my elbows ain’t aching, my knees ain’t burning, and the crooks of my ankles ain’t on fire. No inflammation.”