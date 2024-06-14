‘Project Runway’ Judge Elaine Welteroth Expecting Baby #2

Getty Images

Elaine Welteroth is going to be a mom again!

The 37-year-old “Project Runway” judge shared the pregnancy on Instagram with a video of the moment she revealed the news to husband Jonathan Singletary.

In the footage, their son Silver, who was born in 2022, hands Jonathan a pregnancy test. His jaw drops, he smiles, and they share an embrace. She wrote in the caption, "Surprise! Jesus took the wheel (again)🐣."

Welterworth also shared the news at the birthFUND Brunch Fundraiser on Thursday.

People magazine reports that during her speech she explained, "This was not part of my plan. This is God's plan. But as we were building birthFUND, I happened to find out that my baby's going to be part of the first birthFund cohort. So, let's go! Let's go.”

Elaine welcomed Silver with help from a midwife, and Welterworth later created birthFUND, an organization that advocates for midwifery care.

After announcing her baby news, Welterworth told People how she’s doing. “So good and so much better than I did last time because this time I have a midwife from the beginning. Last time I didn't even discover midwifery until my third trimester. I didn't even work up the nerve to do a home birth until week 36. So, this time, my experience of pregnancy has transformed because I have access.”

She went on, "I think I'm just in such a different stage of life. My mindset is in a different place. I found out about this pregnancy when I was in the beginning of building birthFUND. I was building my team. I was making hires. I was working around the clock, literally 16-hour days, just back-to-back.”

Elaine called the pregnancy a “shock,” but she “had to surrender.”