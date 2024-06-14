Kate Middleton Announces She Will Attend Trooping the Colour This Weekend

Getty Images

Kate Middleton will attend Trooping the Colour this weekend, amid her battle with cancer.

The Princess of Wales announced the news on Instagram, writing, “I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.”



Giving a health update, she went on, “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

Kate continued, "My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

Revealing she will be at Trooping the Colour, she wrote, “I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

As she continues her treatment, Middleton explained, “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”



Kate closed by writing, “Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”

Earlier this month, Kate missed an event leading up to Trooping the Colour involving the Irish Guard.

She wrote a letter to the guard, sharing, “I wanted to write and let you know how proud I am of the entire Regiment ahead of the Colonel’s review and Trooping of the Colour."

"I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practicing for months and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immaculate."

She went on, “Being your colonel remains a great honor, and I am very sorry that I’m unable take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s review. Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.”

In March, Middleton shared a video revealing she was battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.