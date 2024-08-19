GoFundMe

Months after her fall from a five-story balcony, “When Calls the Heart” actress Mamie Laverock has been discharged from the hospital.

Laverock’s family announced that she was now well enough to be home.

They wrote on her official Facebook, “Dreams do come true. Welcome home Mamie.”

The family also posted a video of Mamie arriving home via ambulance.

Mamie was seen with a smile on her face while sitting upright on a bed.

Last month, Laverock celebrated her 20th birthday with a major milestone, being able to pull herself up and hug her mom.

Mamie’s mom Nicole Rockmann wrote, “Mamie moved onto her stomach, pushed herself up and held onto me.. at that moment we realized we could have our first hug.”

Nicole included a photo of the hug, with the special moment being captured by her husband Rob Compton.

Of the sweet moment, Nicole told People magazine, “It’s a miracle.”

In June, Nicole opened up on Mamie’s recovery, telling The L.A. Times, “Mamie just opened her eyes. Let’s just hope this is the turnaround and she’s going to get through this now. I couldn’t be happier that people reached out and cared. The story will be told.”

She said that following the accident, her daughter's body was "shattered," causing "tremendous pain." Mamie is "aware" and was able to squeeze her mom's hand. Due to her injuries, however, doctors are keeping her sedated.