‘When Calls the Heart’ Actress Mamie Laverock on Life Support After 5-Story Balcony Fall

GoFundMe

“When Calls the Heart” actress Mamie Laverock, 19, is fighting for her life after falling five stories.

According to a GoFundMe campaign that her family created, Mamie was taken to a hospital in Winnipeg after a “medical emergency.” Her mom “was able to get there in time to save her life.”

Laverock was then transferred to a hospital in Vancouver, Canada, and was expected to stay “upwards of a month or more.” Though her recovery was “unclear,” the GoFundMe noted that “she was alive and is showing signs of improvement.”

However, things later got worse.

Her parents Nicole and Rob revealed that Mamie “was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories.”

“She sustained life-threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support,” they revealed. “We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time.”

Laverock’s “When Calls the Heart” co-stars have shown their support after the tragedy.

Erin Krakow wrote on Instagram, “💔 I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too. Link in bio.”

Johannah Newmarch, who plays Mamie’s mother on the Hallmark show, wrote on X, “I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this."