“When Calls the Heart” star Mamie Laverock is experiencing a miraculous recovery.

Two months after falling five stories from a hospital balcony, Mamie is able to pull herself up and hug her mom.

Earlier this week, Mamie’s mom Nicole Rockmann shared an update on Facebook.

A day after Mamie celebrated her 20th birthday, Nicole wrote, “Mamie moved onto her stomach, pushed herself up and held onto me.. at that moment we realized we could have our first hug.”

Nicole included a photo of the hug, with the special moment being captured by her husband Rob Compton.

Of the sweet moment, Nicole told People magazine, “It’s a miracle.”

Mamie also posted a pic of her birthday cake on Facebook.

She wrote, “Thank you Rob for the homemade beautiful When Calls The Heart Cake. My miracle birthday.”

Mamie also posted a pic of her birthday balloon arch, writing, “Thank you Evelyn. Your hard work and love created such beautiful balloon art. My miracle birthday..somewhere over the rainbow.”

In June, Nicole opened up on Mamie’s recovery, telling the L.A. Times, “Mamie just opened her eyes. Let’s just hope this is the turnaround and she’s going to get through this now. I couldn’t be happier that people reached out and cared. The story will be told.”

She said that following the accident, her daughter's body was "shattered," causing "tremendous pain." Mamie is "aware" and was able to squeeze her mom's hand. Due to her injuries, however, doctors are keeping her sedated.