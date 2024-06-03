Mamie Laverock’s Family Gives New Update, Says Her Body Was ‘Shattered’

GoFundMe

“When Calls the Heart” actress Mamie Laverock, 19, is continuing to heal following a five-story fall at a hospital in Vancouver.

Her family posted a GoFundMe update over the weekend, sharing new details about her injuries and surgeries, and clarifying their earlier statement that she was “doing well.”

In their latest post, Mamie’s loved ones wrote, “Her body has been shattered. She has undergone two 11 hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three hour surgery and another surgery today. We have nothing but gratitude for the doctors and nurses who have been exemplary in her care since May 26.”

The update continued, “Mamie is 'doing well' comparatively to when she arrived. Doing well because she has survived these extensive surgeries. She is enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up. We can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story. Our daughter loves her life and loves her family and is fighting hard everyday.”

Last week, Mamie’s family revealed that the actress was taken to a hospital in Winnipeg, Canada, on May 11, after a “medical emergency.” Her mom had been “able to get there in time to save her life.”

Laverock was then transferred to a hospital in Vancouver, Canada, and was expected to stay “upwards of a month or more.” Though details of her recovery were “unclear,” the GoFundMe noted that “she was alive and is showing signs of improvement.”

However, things later got worse.

Her parents Nicole and Rob revealed that Mamie “was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories.”